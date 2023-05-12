James Reid releases new single 'so fire'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actor and musician James Reid has released his latest single "so fire" on Friday.

The upbeat feel-good track is now available on various music streaming platforms.

Prior to the release, Reid performed "so fire" live in La Union just two weeks ago, based on his social media post.

Last year, Reid released his album "lovescene," which contains 10 tracks including the single “u & i.” It was Reid’s first album in five years.

In recent months, Reid has been making headlines because of his collaborations with international artists and producers through updates on social media.

