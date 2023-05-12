Home  >  Entertainment

James Reid releases new single 'so fire'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2023 01:18 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Actor and musician James Reid has released his latest single "so fire" on Friday.

The upbeat feel-good track is now available on various music streaming platforms.

Prior to the release, Reid performed "so fire" live in La Union just two weeks ago, based on his social media post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by James Reid (@james)

Last year, Reid released his album "lovescene," which contains 10 tracks including the single “u & i.” It was Reid’s first album in five years. 

In recent months, Reid has been making headlines because of his collaborations with international artists and producers through updates on social media.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  James Reid   So fire   single   Careless Music  