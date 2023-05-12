How Judy Ann Santos celebrated her 45th birthday

MANILA -- Actress Judy Ann Santos turned to social media to share her happiness and gratitude as she celebrated her 45th birthday on Thursday, May 11.

In her Instagram post on Friday morning, Santos shared snaps of how she and her husband, actor Ryan Agoncillo, marked her special day.

"A simple, quiet, full of love filled day to celebrate my birthday yesterday is just what I wanted… lunch date with dada, got pampered with champagne and chocolates in the most dreamy place any girl would’ve wanted (thank you my love @ryan_agoncillo plus 10 million pogi points !!) met up with the kids for dinner," she wrote.

Then greeted with so much flower arrangements when we got home. Thank you so much to everyone who remembered, my heart is so full and grateful to each and everyone of you. Thank you Lord for another year, thank you for blessing me with a great husband, wonderful children, and awesome friends. Cheers to 45."

On Thursday, Agoncillo, fans and friends from in and out of the show business greeted the actress on her birthday.

Santos and Agoncillo were married in 2009 and just celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary last April 28. They have three children – Yohan, Lucho and Luna.

Currently, Santos is gearing up for a new series directed by Erik Matti.

