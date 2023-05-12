Anji Salvacion drops music video for single 'Paraiso'

MANILA -- Singer Anji Salvacion released on Thursday, the music video for her single "Paraiso. "

The almost four-minute music video for the track is now available on the official YouTube page of Tarsier Records.

The upbeat track released last month shows Salvacion's evolving musical style and growth as an artist. It was composed by Annie Lux and produced by Exale.

In a previous interview, Salvacion described "Paraiso" as the “perfect summer anthem of empowerment.”

"This track will pave the way for a new Anji... Kasi I like to explore and experiment with different sounds, and I believe that 'Paraiso' is the perfect song to introduce like the new me," Salvacion previously said.

Salvacion, 20, first rose to fame as a contestant on "Idol Philippines" in 2019 and went on to join "ASAP Natin 'To" as a regular performer.

As the winning celebrity housemate of the 2021 edition of "Pinoy Big Brother," Salvacion drew a wide fanbase whom she endearingly calls her "sunshines."

