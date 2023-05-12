Aiko Melendez tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA -- Actress-politician Aiko Melendez has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing self-quarantine.

The actress shared her condition in a social media update on Thursday as she shared a snap of her holding an antigen test kit with positive result.

In the caption, Melendez, a councilor for Quezon City's 5th district, also apologized to her constituents.

"Good AM! Apologies to everyone, especially to my constituents in dist 5 QC. for I won't be able to attend to invitations and activities for the next few days. I have just tested positive for COVID today, Thursday, May 11, 2023 and is currently self-quarantining at home. It would be best for me to finish the quarantine period and until I test negative again to make sure that everyone will be safe and will be spared from the virus," Melendez said.

She also appealed to everyone to always take vitamins and wear mask because COVID-19 is still existing.

"Please, everyone, take care of yourselves too. Make sure to wear your masks and to drink vitamins at all times. COVID is still out there. We should not risk our health. I encourage everyone to continue to prevent the spread of the virus. Thank you and I will see you all when I get better! 🙏🏻💚," Melendez said.

The Philippines recorded 9,465 COVID-19 cases in the first week of May, according to the Department of Health's latest case bulletin.

Early this month, the World Health Organization lifted the public health emergency status on COVID-19.

