Movie enthusiasts can now download the 2018 independent film “Liway,” starring Glaiza de Castro, for free.

The “Liway” official Facebook page dropped on Wednesday a folder where the Martial Law-set movie can be downloaded for free.

“Pinned in the comments is the HD copy of 'Liway' on Google Drive. This is yours now. Feel free to create copies, torrents, splice it, stream it, use it for your own purposes,” the post said.

Written and directed by Kip Oebanda, “Liway” centers on a young boy growing up in a prison during the Martial Law era as a son of anti-Marcos dissident Cecilia Flores-Oebanda, also known as Commander Liway.

Kenken Nuyad played the role of Dakip Oebanda, the point of view of the movie’s director, with De Castro in the title role.

During the 37th Luna Awards in 2019, the film won the Best Actress award for De Castro. It also won Best Editing and Best Screenplay.

