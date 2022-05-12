LOOK: LANY, Zack Tabudlo tease collaboration

MANILA — Are LANY and Zack Tabudlo set to collaborate?

This was the question among their followers Thursday when the US pop act and the Filipino hitmaker each shared a photo of them together.

The similar photos showed Tabudlo posing with LANY’s Paul Klein and Jake Goss.

Tabudlo’s caption simply mentioned the band’s name, with a hush emoji, hinting at a secret project.

LANY, meanwhile, similarly tagged Tabudlo’s Facebook page, with the emojis for peace, a heart on fire, and rose.

A well-loved act by Filipino music fans, LANY is known for the hits “ILYSB”, “Malibu Nights”, “pink skies”, and “Thru These Tears”, among others.

Tabudlo, on the other hand, once became the most streamed Filipino artist on Spotify, with viral hits like ”Binibini”, and “Nangangamba”.