MANILA — Actress-singer Ciara Sotto opted to celebrated the love of family and “true friends” amid the loss of her father, Sen. Tito Sotto, in the vice-presidential elections.

The lawmaker placed third in the polls. Davao City Mayor Sarah Duterte finished as the presumptive vice president, while Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, an in-law of the Sottos, ranked second.

Sen. Sotto’s wife, veteran actress Helen Gamboa, is the maternal aunt of music icon Sharon Cuneta, Pangilinan’s wife.

On Instagram on Wednesday, Ciara pertained to family as she assured her father of their “win” when it comes to love.

“Tatay, panalo parin po tayo sa pagmamahal ni Lord, sa mga TUNAY nating kaibigan, at sa PAMILYA na hinding hindi tayo iniwan. I love you so much, Daddy! I am so proud of you,” she wrote.

She also expressed appreciation to friends and staff “who we consider family,” in a separate post.

“Thank you for your never ending support for Daddy. Thank you for voluntarily showing up without asking for anything in return. I love you all from the bottom of my heart. We will never forget your kindness and love for our family. I am so grateful for all your help.

“Panalo pa din kami dahil andyan kayo para sa amin (from the start). You know who you guys are. Someday soon, sana makabawi ako sa inyo. Thank you guys, I love you,” she said.

Sen. Sotto conceded defeat on Thursday, a day after the May 9 polls.

“The people have made their choice. I accept the will of the People,” he said.