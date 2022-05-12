MANILA -- Former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos will host a new talk show about overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and how they have overcome challenges in life through financial management and financial education.

In a digital conference on Thursday, Santos said her new project "Shine on Overseas Pinoy" is close to her heart since she loves connecting to and engaging with fellow Filipinos from other parts in the world.

"Sa 'MMK,' nagbabasa ako ng liham ng ating mga Kapamilya. Inilalahad ko ang kanilang kuwento sa mga manonood. Dito naman sa 'Shine On Overseas Pinoy' binigyan ako ng pagkakataon na makipag-usap sa ating mga kababayan na nagtatrabaho in other parts of the world at also to have a chance to explore all the financial possibilities with experts in financial management," said Santos, referring to the long-running drama anthology "Maalaala Mo Kaya," which she hosts.

"There's lot more real-time engagement dahil kausap mo sila, nararamdaman mo sila, nakikinig ka sa kanilag kuwento. Iba naman siya, ibang experience," she said.

According to Santos, the project stemmed from an event of financial services company Sun Life Philippines where financial advisors had a chat with OFWs.

"Since pandemic nga ang hirap ng face-to-face na pakikipag-usap... Naisipan ko lang, why doesn't Sun Life partner with The Filipino Channel and create a show where we will have the opportunity to listen to some of the stories of our kababayans and how they learn about financial management from their partners in life who are their Sun Life advisors. So nag-usap naman ang Sun Life and The Filipino Channel at itong show nga na ito ang naging resulta na ito," Santos said.

"We had the chance to talk to some select OFWs at nagkuwento sila ng kanilang journey towards their financial management, and stability and insurance for a good future."

Santos is hoping that the show will help viewers, especially OFWs, when it comes to financial management.

"Karamihan naman ng mga kababayan natin ay talagang naghahanap ng matinong trabaho, nag-uuwi ng suweldo at nangangarap ng mas magandang buhay para sa kanila at sa mga mahal nila sa buhay. Pero wala silang tools eh," shen noted.

"So napakaimportante ng role na ginagampanan ng Sun Life na talagang ipinamamahagi nila ang kanilang kaalaman sa ating mga kababayan upang matuto sila, unang-una, to live within their means, No. 2, mag-ipon at paano ima-manage ang inipon mo," she said.

"Sana itong programa ay makapagdala ng tunay na appreciation sa paghihirap at pagtitiis ng OFWs."

The 13-episode "Shine on Overseas Pinoy" will premiere this Sunday, May 14, on TFC cable and satellite, IPTV and iWantTFC. It will air new episodes every Saturday and Sunday.

The series will be available in the Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions.

