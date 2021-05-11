Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106

Actor Norman Lloyd poses during 50th anniversary screening of musical drama film "The Sound of Music" at the opening night gala of the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, California March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - American actor, producer and director Norman Lloyd, whose career of more than 80 years included collaborations with legends such as Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles, has died at the age of 106, Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Tuesday.

Variety said Lloyd’s friend and fellow producer Dean Hargrove confirmed the death, saying Lloyd died on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles.

Lloyd had a long run as cancer-stricken Dr. Auschlander on the television hospital drama “St. Elsewhere” in the 1980s.

His last movie appearance as an actor was in the 2015 raunchy comedy “Trainwreck,” starring Amy Schumer and directed by Judd Apatow.

“(Lloyd) lit up the set every moment he was on it,” Apatow wrote in Vanity Fair at the time.

Lloyd’s movie work also included Martin Scorsese’s “The Age of Innocence” in 1993 and playing the headmaster opposite Robin Williams in the 1989 film “Dead Poets Society.”

