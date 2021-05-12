Park Seo Joon to mark 10th debut anniversary with online fan meet

Park Seo Joon. Instagram: @bn_sj2013

MANILA — Filipino fans of Park Seo Joon can join the South Korean actor as he celebrates a milestone in his career this coming weekend.

The 32-year-old actor, known for his roles in the dramas "Itaewon Class" and "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim," is set to mark the 10th anniversary of his acting debut on Saturday through the online fan meet "Park Seo Jun, Comma."

The event will be available for Smart subscribers at gigafest.smart on Saturday, 4 p.m., said the telecommunications company which counts Park as one of its endorsers.

"The event will bring Park Seo Jun closer to fans from all over the world as he shares out exciting updates about his life and career and show love and gratitude for the support of his followers," Smart said in a statement.

Park previously visited Manila in September 2019. At the time, he he held a fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena after he was picked as a celebrity endorser for homegrown clothing brand Bench.

In the same year, the actor also posted a video on his YouTube channel where he can be seen roaming around a shopping mall in Makati City.

Park first appeared in the 2011 music video of "I Remember," a single of Bang Yongguk of the K-pop group B.A.P.

The following year, he appeared in the drama "Dream High 2."

Park is also notable for starring in the dramas "She Was Pretty," "Hwarang," and "Fight For My Way." He also hosted the music program "Music Bank."

Related video: