Moira's singing video while using mobile glass shield goes viral

MANILA - A video of Moira dela Torre has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from several netizens.

Originally uploaded on TikTok under the handle @atenyochona, the clip shows Dela Torre singing her hit song “Tagpuan” while carrying around a mobile glass shield at an intimate event.

Instead of wearing a face shield, Dela Torre supposedly used the mobile glass shield as her means of protection.

Several Twitter users found the singer’s performance amusing, with some even tagging Dela Torre as the “new innovator.”

Others, however, were not impressed, noting that while she used a glass shield throughout her performance, she was supposedly careless to pass on the mic to an audience member to sing with her.

@atenyochona Gusto ko lang mag bakasyon itong si @moiradelatorre bigla bigla nalang mag abot ng mic! Akala siguro uurungan sya ni Ate Chona!Comment kayo for PART 2 ♬ original sound - Ate Chona

In a follow up post by TikTok user @atenyochona, he explained that the video was taken before the re-imposition of the modified enhanced community quarantine in NCR and several adjacent provinces.

He also noted that it took place in Balesin, which he claimed as “COVID-free.”

“Just to explain to everyone, 'yung island na 'yun private talaga. Lahat ng nandoon, nag-undergo ng swab test. The reason why wala akong mask sa video is because I was drinking something noong time na 'yun,” he said.

“We practiced social distancing naman talaga. Limited lang po ang taong nandoon. That ganap is so exclusive, para lang sa limited na tao. Kaya good vibes na lang,” he added.

Dela Torre has yet to comment on the viral video as of writing.

