Here's how Judy Ann Santos celebrated her 43rd birthday

MANILA -- Judy Ann Santos had a simple celebration with her family as she turned 43 on Tuesday, May 11.

The actress shared photos and clips from her virtual birthday celebration on Instagram.

The event also included a Holy Mass on Zoom with her family and friends, and a mini concert from her friends, celebrity couple Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez.

"To be surrounded with the people I love most, in a place that holds a special place in my heart, is just what I wanted for my birthday," she said.

Santos also thanked all those who remembered her special day.

"Oh my heart... bursting with so much love and happiness! Grabe! Ramdam na ramdam ko ang pagmamahal ninyong lahat! Thank you, thank you! I feel so loved and appreciated," she said.

Santos is married to actor-host Ryan Agoncillo. They have three children -- Yohan, Lucho, and Luna.

Currently, Santos is the host of ABS-CBN's documentary-drama "Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan."

