‘Blonde ambitions’: Bela Padilla wows with stunning transformation

MANILA — Actress Bela Padilla wowed her followers on Wednesday with a drastic transformation, which she dubbed “blonde ambitions.”

On Instagram, Padilla shared snaps of her with the new hairstyle, surprising many of her followers and showbiz colleagues.

“Bagay!” went numerous similar comments on Padilla’s post, with some wondering whether she had dyed her hair.

Going by her caption, where she credited a hair extensions group and a hair stylist, the blonde glam was temporary.

Padilla also notably sported clips from luxury brand Prada.

In a separate post from fashion stylist Adrianne Concepcion, Padilla was seen wearing a different outfit with the same ‘do.

It was not immediately clear whether Padilla’s transformation is for a showbiz project.

