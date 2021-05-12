Angelica Panganiban thanks Judy Ann Santos for friendship in her birthday greeting

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban took to social media to greet Judy Ann Santos a happy birthday.

Writing a sweet but brief message for Santos on Instagram, Panganiban said: “I will always look up to you, my ate, and I will forever be grateful for the friendship.”

“Happiest birthday, mahal kong ate! Yakapan na sana soon,” she added.

To which Santos responded: “Thank you, my Cindy! Nararamdaman kong magkakayakap na tayo soon.”

The two became close friends after they worked together in the 2018 movie “Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes.” Cindy was the name of Panganiban’s character in the film.

In a previous interview, Panganiban admitted that it was a dream come true for her to work with Santos in a big screen project.

"Dinadasal ko lang eh. Tapos binigay. Tapos nung binigay, sa malaking pamamaraan ginawa," said Panganiban, who is a self-confessed fan of Santos.

"Salamat at hinayaan mo kong makilala ka sa mas malalim na pagkakataon. Hinayaan mong maging kaibigan ka. At higit sa lahat, salamat kasi may forever na 'ko ngayon sa 'yo. I love you, ate pechay ko," Panganiban added.

Santos turned 43 on Tuesday, May 11. She marked the special occasion with a virtual program that included a Holy Mass via Zoom with her family and friends, and a mini concert from her friends, celebrity couple Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez.

"To be surrounded with the people I love most, in a place that holds a special place in my heart, is just what I wanted for my birthday," she said.

Santos also thanked all those who remembered her special day.

"Oh my heart... bursting with so much love and happiness! Grabe! Ramdam na ramdam ko ang pagmamahal ninyong lahat! Thank you, thank you! I feel so loved and appreciated," she said.

