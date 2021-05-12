3 days after engagement announcement, Gladys Guevarra is now married

MANILA – Three days after announcing her engagement, Gladys Guevarra got married to her non-showbiz boyfriend, Mike Navarrete.

The host-comedienne shared the good news on Instagram on Tuesday as she posted a photo of them as newlyweds.

“I am now officially Mrs. Michael Guardian. Gladys Guevarra Guardian. My forever... I love you so much. Cheers to our love, for all eternity and beyond,” she wrote.

In another post, Guevarra shared how ecstatic she is to finally wake up next to her husband every morning.

“Every day, masaya akong gigising sa, ‘Good morning, my wife’ na bati mo. Ang sarap kasi lagi mo kong pinapangiti sa tawag mo sa akin na Mrs. Guardian. This is the start of our life together. Sobra kitang mahal… Asawa ko,” she said.

In the comments section of her post, Guevarra received congratulatory messages from her fans, followers, and fellow celebrities including Marian Rivera, Lovely Abella, Rocco Nacino, Tuesday Vargas, Kris Bernal, and Lotlot de Leon.

It was only last month when Guevarra finally confirmed her relationship with Navarrete.