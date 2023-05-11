MANILA -- Actor-politician Arjo Atayde expressed his support for the romantic relationship of his sister Ria Atayde with actor Zanjoe Marudo.

"I am very happy for her. I am just very happy that she found someone who could make her happy," Arjo said on his appearance on "Magandang Buhay" with mother Sylvia Sanchez and sisters Ria and Gela.

"Alam naman ni Ria ever since sa past relationships niya, hindi po talaga ako nakikialam. I just ask the man of my sister to never hurt her as much as possible. That 's my only request, hindi ba? So 'yun lang po. They are very happy, I am happy," Arjo shared.

According to Arjo, Marudo is a great source of inspiration to Ria.

"Action speaks louder than word. Obviously po they've been nothing but great and I think Zanjoe has been a good inspiration to her. Very happy for them," Arjo added.

Ria also recalled the first time that his brother and Marudo talked.

"Hindi ako kinabahan because like Arjo said hindi naman siya nakikialam sa love life ko. Mas nasayahan ako to see him talking to somebody that I love rin, like big deal sa akin 'yon," Ria said.

Arjo and Ria visited the ABS-CBN morning show to promote their upcoming international psychological thriller "Cattleya Killer."

Directed by Dan Villegas and written by Dodo Dayao, the six-part series will debut on Prime Video on June 1.

