MANILA -- South Korean actress Park Eun-bin, who starred in the hit series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," is coming back to Manila to meet her Filipino fans.

Concert promoter Wilbros Live announced on Thursday that the Korean star will be having her fan meet as the ambassador for therapy oil brand Aromagicare on June 24 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Park first visited Manila to meet her Pinoy fans last October.

Park is known for her lead roles in dramas such as "Do You Like Brahms?" (2020) and "The King's Affection" (2021). She rose to further prominence last year for starring in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," which follows an intelligent lawyer with visible autistic traits.

The 16-episode series, among Netflix's most-watched non-English shows in recent months, has also triggered a debate on autism in South Korea.



