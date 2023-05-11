LOOK: Zeus Collins, fiancée share prenup photos

MANILA -- Zeus Collins was a picture of a happy soon-to-be husband during the prenup shoot with his future wife Pauline Redondo.

On Instagram, Collins shared photos of their engagement shoot on a yacht taken by Nice Print Photography in Zambales.

"Hindi na ako makapaghintay, I love you so much," Collins captioned one of his posts.

Collins proposed to Redondo during the Star Magic All-Star Games in May last year.

In a previous interview, Collins said what he likes the most about Redondo is her simplicity.

The Hashtags member said he always makes it a point to let Redondo know how special she is to him.

