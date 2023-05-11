MANILA – Carla Abellana took to social media to share photos of her future home which is currently under construction.

On Instagram, Abellana posted several photos showing that her house is nearing its final touches.

“Moving forward,” the actress briefly stated in her caption.

Abellana was formerly married to actor Tom Rodriguez.

In a statement released in June 2022, Rodriguez said his "divorce" from Abellana had been finalized.

In an interview back in February, Abellana was asked if she ever regrets getting married.

“Siyempre gusto ko sabihing ‘no’ kasi kahit papaano, from 'yun bang kung paano tayo pinalaki sa kultura natin, dahil Catholic din ako, parang no regrets dapat kasi part 'yun ng plan ni God,” she said.

But excluding all other factors, the actress stated: “Honestly, kung si Carla, tanggalin mo lahat ng 'yun, yes talagang nagsisisi ako. Kasi honestly, hindi ko pa alam kung yes or no. The rational self will justify that’s why ‘yes’ 'yung truth.”

When asked if she would ever get back together with Rodriguez again, she said: “No.”