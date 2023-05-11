Judy Ann Santos celebrates 45th birthday

MANILA -- Veteran actress Judy Ann Santos is celebrating her 45th birthday on Thursday, May 11.

On social media, her husband, actor-host Ryan Agoncillo shared a beautiful photo of his wife to mark her special day.

"Hey little thing, let me light your candle," Agoncillo simply captioned his post.

In the comment section of Agoncillo's post, fans, friends and fellow celebrities left their birthday greetings for Santos.

Santos and Agoncillo were married in 2009 and just celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary last April 28. They have three children – Yohan, Lucho and Luna.

In 2020, Santos hosted “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan?” at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award-winning actress last starred in a TV series in 2019 when she bannered the ABS-CBN show “Starla.”

Currently, Santos is gearing up for a new series directed by Erik Matti.

