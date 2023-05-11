First Filipino muppet in 'Sesame Street' introduced

After more than five decades, the popular American children’s television show “Sesame Street,” has finally introduced its first Filipino muppet, TJ.

TJ, a boy muppet with big eyes and purple nose, was first introduced in a video posted on the Sesame Street's official YouTube channel on Sunday.

In his debut, TJ learned about the word "confidence" with another Asian muppet, Ji-Young, and actor Kal Penn.

“I’m learning Tagalog. It’s a language my Filipino family speaks. And I have confidence because I can always ask my lola for help when I don’t know a word,” says TJ, who was played by puppeteer Yinan Shentu.



On Instagram, Filipino-American animator Bobby Pontillas shared details about the Filipino boy muppet along with some of his character's sketches.

According to Pontillas, he based TJ's look on his friends' kids.

"I had the amazing opportunity to work with the geniuses at the Sesame Workshop to create a Filipino muppet for @sesamestreet! Meet TJ! For his look, I based him off of my lifelong friends’ kids, Max and Mateo, thank you for the inspiration lads. I was blessed to collaborate with master puppeteer Louis Mitchell, the loveliest human on earth," Pontillas shared.

"Maraming Salamat Rosemary Espina Palacios @rosemvpmary for masterminding this and bringing me along, Yinan Shentu @aznshents for bringing TJ to life, and everyone @sesamestreet for making this happen!🇵🇭," he added.

In 2021, "Sesame Street" introduced Ji-Young, the first Asian-American muppet in the show after increasing number of Asian hate incidents happened in the US due to pandemic.