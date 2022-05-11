‘The Broken Marriage Vow' to move to a new time slot

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's “The Broken Marriage Vow" is set to move to new time slot starting Monday, May 16, with new "exciting" scenes.

Show producer Dreamscape Entertainment announced in a new teaser that the hit drama series will air at 9:20 p.m. beginning next week.

The trailer also showed glimpses of "exciting" conflicts and more "gigil" moments among the lead characters Dr. Jill Ilustre (Jodi Sta. Maria), David Ilustre (Zanjoe Marudo), Gio Ilustre (Zaijian Jaranilla) and Lexy (Sue Ramirez).





"Sa kataksilan nagsimula, sa kataksilan din ba ang bagsak? Ito na ang mas mapusok, mas eskandaloso, at mas kontrobersiyal na agawan. Nandito na ang exciting part. Ibabalik natin ang gigil niyo gabi-gabi," the teaser said.

“The Broken Marriage Vow" is available via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z Channel 11 and Jeepney TV. It's can also be accessed on TFC, iWantTFC and VIU.