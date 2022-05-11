Madam Inutz unharmed in road crash

Former ‘PBB’ housemate Madam Inutz was unharmed in a road crash on Tuesday. Facebook: Madam Inutz / ABS-CBN

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) housemate Daisy “Madam Inutz” Lopez and her companions emerged unharmed from a road crash, she said on Tuesday.

On Facebook, Lopez shared a photo of her damaged vehicle, without detailing the location and time of the incident.

However, she warned against driving under the influence to avoid accidents on the road.

Lopez wrote, unedited: “Durog ang sasakyan ni Madam Inutz nyo! Accident always happen tlga! Buti nalang walang nasaktan. Thank you lord sa pag gabay mo sa amin! Kaya mga inutz lagi tayong mag iingat sa lansangan at sa mga driver na naka inom! Please lang wag na po kayo mag maneho kung under influence ng liquor.”

Lopez became a social media sensation last year for her viral live-selling videos.

She entered “PBB” as one of it celebrity housemates in October 2021, catapulting her to wider popularity.

She is currently part of the weekend sitcom “My Papa Pi,” which stars Piolo Pascual, Pia Wurtzbach, and Pepe Herrera.