MANILA — “Love in 40 Days,” the new series of reel and real-life couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, is set to premiere end of May, according to its official poster released on Wednesday.

The official poster of "Love in 40 Days"



Aabot sa magkabilang mundo ang kilig!



Abangan sina Ronnie Alonte at Loisa Andalio sa "Love in 40 Days" simula ngayong May 30! pic.twitter.com/lkOX4u0P5a — DreamscapePH (@DreamscapePH) May 11, 2022

The ABS-CBN romcom will premiere on May 30 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5, with two-day advanced episodes on iWantTFC.

The ethereal poster of “Love in 40 Days” shows the lead stars seated inside a clock which counts to 40, instead of 12, hinting at the series’ supernatural theme.

In the most recent teaser of “Love in 40 Days,” the characters of Andalio and Alonte are informed they are in “Evergreen Mansion,” a purgatory of sorts where they will stay for 40 days before a decision is made whether they should cross over to heaven.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

During their time together, romance appears to bloom between them. They, however, have to deal with the complication of not being able to touch each other while in Evergreen.



“Bawal ang ghosting,” the teaser said.

Seen in the teaser are cast members Leo Martinez, Lotlot de Leon, Andi Abaya, and Kobie Brown.

“Love in 40 Days” marks Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

