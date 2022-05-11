MANILA -- Actress Kylie Padilla on Tuesday night took to social media to express her full support for her father, action star Robin Padilla, who is now leading the senatorial race.

As of Wednesday, 8:02 a.m., based on the partial, unofficial results, Padilla has received 26,417,861 votes from 98.22% of election returns.

Kylie actress shared her thoughts about her dad's victory as she uploaded a photo of them together on Instagram.

"I approached this like you were not my dad. I did my homework. I did my research. I did not want to be biased. I watched all the interviews and inintindi ko lahat ng sinabi mo. And all I can say is I cannot wait for you to make your dreams a reality," she wrote.

"I support you with all my heart. You have always been passionate about helping people and now you are in a position where you can make a bigger impact. I’m so happy and proud of you," she added.

Kylie is Robin's daughter with Liezl Sicangco.

"But If I was to speak as his daughter all I have to say is mahal na mahal ng tatay ko ang Pilipinas, mahal n'ya ang mga tao. Parte ng pagkatao nyang tumulong. He has always been selfless pagdating sa mga taong nangangailangan," she continued.

"If there is one thing I can attest to, my father did not need to become senator to help make change happen. He was already doing that before all of this. Kaya whatever happens after today, however busy you become please know that I love you and support you. Congratulations," she added.

Meanwhile, Robin's friend and fellow actor Cesar Montano also took to social media to share why Robin is the leading candidate in the senatorial race.

"Naniniwala po ako na marami pong maitutulong si Sen. Robin sa bansa natin. I saw him how he helped and supported the needy & under-privileged Filipino people several times noong s'ya po ay isang simpleng artista lamang. I am a living witness," Montano said.

"Hindi lang po n'ya ugali ang ipag-ingay sa media kapag tumutulong s'ya. Unless other people do it for him. But he doesn’t toot his own horn. Sa simpleng pagkatao n'ya, alam n'ya ang tunay na problema ng mga Pilipinong mabababa at hirap. At may solusyon si kapatid na Sen. Robin sa mga ito," he added.