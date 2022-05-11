Daniel Padilla poses with his parents Karla Estrada and Rommel Padilla, and greets his uncle Robin Padilla, during his 23rd birthday party in April 2018. Estrada and the Padilla siblings all vied for positions in the 2022 elections. FILE/Courtesy of Nice Print Photography

MANILA — Three members of screen superstar Daniel Padilla’s clan of celebrities sought elected posts in the 2022 elections — his mother Karla Estrada, father Rommel Padilla, and uncle Robin Padilla.

Estrada is the third nominee of the reelectionist party-list TINGOG, which is on track to secure two seats in Congress, based on 98.17% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday.

Incumbent TINGOG Rep. Yedda Romualdez, who voted against the franchise renewal of Estrada’s home network ABS-CBN, is poised to return with a sure seat for the party-list.

The final allocation among winning party-list groups — a total of 177 vying for just 63 seats in the lower house — will be finalized once the Commission on Elections completes the canvassing of votes, based on a complex formula of distributing representation.

Daniel’s father, Rommel, meanwhile, fell behind in the race for congressman of the 1st district of Nueva Ecija. He placed second to Mika Suansing, daughter of the incumbent representative, Estrellita “Ging” Suansing.

As of Thursday, with 100% of Nueva Ecija votes transmitted, Rommel logged less than half of the younger Suansing’s votes — 78,251 versus 171,946.

Rommel’s younger brother and fellow action star Robin — Daniel’s uncle — was successful in his first-time bid for senator, and in fact leapt to the No. 1 spot in the race, overtaking survey frontrunners Antique Rep. Loren Legarda and broadcaster Raffy Tulfo.

All three candidates — Estrada, and siblings Rommel and Robin — are allied with the “UniTeam” tandem of presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and presumptive vice president Sara Duterte.

Daniel, on the other hand, became a visible supporter of Marcos Jr.’s opponent, Leni Robredo, in the latter part of the incumbent vice president’s campaign.

As their opposing political positions went public, Estrada said in a statement that her family values democracy, even if it means having contrasting viewpoints on national issues.

“I raised my children to have their own opinion, stand their ground not because they are swayed by the public. They have an independent mind rooted in their own beliefs. But in the end we talk, we love and live harmoniously,” Estrada said in March.