K-pop group The Boyz performed at KCON 2022 Premiere in Seoul, South Korea last May 8, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@KCON_Official



Filipinos can watch the prelude shows of the biggest Korean culture convention, which is welcoming live audiences again after staying online in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Smart Communications Inc. said Filipino K-pop fans would be able to watch KCON 2022 Premiere through its GigaPlay app for “free and with no data charges under the GigaPlay Free promo.”

KCON 2022 Premiere is a series of shows leading to the main event, KCON 2022.

Smart said the Japan leg would be streamed live from the Makuhari Messe Event Hall in Chiba City on May 14 and 15, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The lineup includes J-pop groups ENJIN, INI, JO1, OCTPATH, OWV and K-pop boy band TO1.

Performer lineup for KCON 2022 Premiere. Photo: Twitter/@KCON_Official

The third and final leg will take place at the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago on May 20 and 21, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Smart said. Performers include K-pop groups BTOB, Cravity, NMIXX, STAYC and TO1.

The preliminary shows kicked off last weekend in Seoul as a “hybrid event,” gathering both live and virtual audiences. It marked the return of KCON as an in-person event following the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The Seoul leg featured stages from Highlight, SHINee’s Key, Monsta X, NiziU, NMIXX, STAYC, The Boyz, TO1 and the contestants of “Queendom 2.”

KCON has been at the forefront of promoting Korean culture since its 2012 launch. Its in-person events held in countries like the United States, Australia, France and Thailand have drawn over a million visitors.



In 2020, KCON launched its online version KCON:TACT after mass gatherings were banned across the world due to COVID-19.

