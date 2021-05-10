WATCH: War of symbiotes in 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

Venom vs Carnage - who will win?

A war of the symbiotes is coming as everyone's favorite symbiote, Venom, takes on his more lethal, insane offspring, Carnage, in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

Tom Hardy reprises his role as investigative reporter-turned-lethal protector Eddie Brock who is trying to adjust to his new life as host of the Venom symbiote. Except there's a new symbiote in town with a murderous host, psychotic serial killer Cletus Kasady played by Woody Harrelson. Also coming along for this murderous ride is Frances Barrison a.k.a Shriek, Kasady's love interest.

Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Stephen Graham and Reid Scott. The screenplay is by Kelly Marcel, story by Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel, based on the Marvel Comics.