‘Nakakag**o’? John Arcilla gets fuming message from ‘Probinsyano’ viewer, tells them to ‘chill’

In ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,’ John Arcilla portrays Renato Hipolito, a terrorist leader who is inching closer to stealing the Philippine presidency. ABS-CBN

MANILA — John Arcilla’s character, not the actor himself, is ruthless in his ambition to steal the Philippines’ presidency — a distinction which the screen veteran had to lay out clearly, in response to a fuming message from a viewer of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

On Twitter, Arcilla shared the angry comment, which read, unedited: “Hoy hwg ka mangarap Na mgng president ng buong Pilipinas galng mo nmn kung ikw ang papalit mgng president ng Pilipinas ngpatawa ka ba ah eh sa role mo plng sa probinsyano ngkakagago ka noh drug addict ka”.

Arcilla, in his tweet, wrote, “Hindi ko po alam kung seryoso siya o nagpapatawa.”

Addressing the viewer, he added: “Relax ka lang… Ang teleserye ho e hindi totoong buhay. Chill chill lang po.”

In “Ang Probinsyano,” Arcilla portrays Renato Hipolito, a terrorist leader who has long managed to infiltrate national government, first as the secretary of defense, and later as senator.

In the ongoing season of the series, Renato has managed a firm grip on the Palace, having installed a body double impersonating the rightful President Oscar Hidalgo, who follows his every order. The real president (Rowell Santiago) remains in a drug-induced coma, carried out by Renato and the First Lady, Lily (Lorna Tolentino).

Not satisfied with orchestrating the imposter’s decisions, Renato has set his sights on officially becoming the country’s president, first by being appointed as the chief executive’s special adviser publicly.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights, and is accessible Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

