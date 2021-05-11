K-pop's EXO to release special album on June 7

EXO members Chanyeol, Sehun, D.O., Baekhyun, Kai, and Xiumin in a teaser video released last month for the group's upcoming album. Screengrab

More than a month since dropping a teaser video that sparked excitement among fans, Korean boy group EXO said Tuesday it would release a special album on June 7.

On its social media page, the group also announced that pre-orders for the album, titled "Don't Fight the Feeling," started Tuesday, May 11.

엑소 스페셜 앨범 ‘DON’T FIGHT THE FEELING’ 6월 7일 발매!

오늘부터 예약 판매!



EXO Special Album [DON'T FIGHT THE FEELING] to be released on June 7th!

Pre-orders to start today!#엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO#DONT_FIGHT_THE_FEELING pic.twitter.com/gfpaAXnslQ — EXO (@weareoneEXO) May 11, 2021

"Don't Fight the Feeling" is EXO's first release since 2019's "Obsession."

The announcement of the title and release date comes more than a month since EXO posted a teaser video, showing members Xiumin, D.O., Baekhyun, Kai, Chanyeol, and Sehun at the set of their upcoming music video.

"For the first time in a while, all the members came together to film a music video. I'm so happy that I get to show even a little bit of it like this," Kai said in the April 7 video.

Last year, some of the EXO members promoted through solo songs and sub-units, while the others enlisted in the military for their mandatory service.

EXO debuted as 12-member group in April 8, 2012 under SM Entertainment, one of the leading K-pop companies. It has since become a 9-piece act following the departure of Chinese members Luhan, Kris, and Tao.

Related video: