K-pop's EXO to release special album on June 7

More than a month since dropping a teaser video that sparked excitement among fans, Korean boy group EXO said Tuesday it would release a special album on June 7.
On its social media page, the group also announced that pre-orders for the album, titled "Don't Fight the Feeling," started Tuesday, May 11.
"Don't Fight the Feeling" is EXO's first release since 2019's "Obsession."
The announcement of the title and release date comes more than a month since EXO posted a teaser video, showing members Xiumin, D.O., Baekhyun, Kai, Chanyeol, and Sehun at the set of their upcoming music video.
"For the first time in a while, all the members came together to film a music video. I'm so happy that I get to show even a little bit of it like this," Kai said in the April 7 video.
Last year, some of the EXO members promoted through solo songs and sub-units, while the others enlisted in the military for their mandatory service.
EXO debuted as 12-member group in April 8, 2012 under SM Entertainment, one of the leading K-pop companies. It has since become a 9-piece act following the departure of Chinese members Luhan, Kris, and Tao.
