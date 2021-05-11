Judy Ann Santos celebrates 43rd birthday

MANILA -- Judy Ann Santos was greeted by fans and fellow celebrities as she turned 43 on Tuesday, May 11.

They commented on the birthday post of her husband, actor-host Ryan Agoncillo, which showed Santos in the kitchen.

"Maligayang bati, mahal naming Reyna Kusinera," Agoncillo wrote in the caption.

Santos replied to her husband, saying: "I love you forever."

Some of the celebrities who greeted Santos on her birthday were Bianca Gonzalez and Dimples Romana.

"Happiest birthday supermama, superwifey, superhuman being Juday. You are loved by so many of us!" Gonzalez said.

"Happy birthday, ate namin!" Romana added.

Santos' close friend, Beth Tamayo, also took to Instagram to share her birthday message for the actress.

In the caption, she referred to Santos as her "ride or die."

In response, Santos told Tamayo: "My ride or die kabetchi! I miss you and love you so much!"



Currently, Santos is the host of ABS-CBN's documentary-drama "Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan."

