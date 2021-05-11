'Greatest blessing': Geneva Cruz celebrates daughter London's 7th birhday

MANILA -- Geneva Cruz expressed her love for her youngest child, London, as she celebrated her 7th birthday.

Through posts on her Instagram page on Monday, the singer gave her fans a glimpse of her daughter's birthday celebration.

In one of her posts, she referred to London as her "greatest blessing."

"You are the reason why I stay young in all aspects of life. I love you and your big brother more than life itself; both of you are my 'greatest blessing' from above!" she said.

Cruz also shared her message for her mother Marilyn, who passed away last month due to COVID-19.

"Mama, I wish you were here to see how beautiful London is and how fun her party is! I'm pretty sure you are watching us from heaven, though, holding us and singing a Happy Birthday song for your princess apo," she said.

London is Cruz's daughter from a former relationship. Cruz also has a son Heaven, with former Introvoys member Paco Arespacochaga.

A former Smokey Mountain member, Cruz is currently one of the 10 celebrity performers of the newest season of "Your Face Sounds Familiar."

