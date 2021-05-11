Bianca Manalo ventures into vlogging

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Actress Bianca Manalo is joining the growing list of local celebrities who have ventured into vlogging.

For her first video, the former beauty queen shared the reason behind her decision to start a YouTube channel.

She asked help from her boyfriend, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, to set up the vlogging kit that she bought.

"Magba-vlog na talaga ako. Hindi na ako puro videos lang on Instagram, I decided to make my own YouTube channel," she said. "And siyempre dahil hindi naman ako techie, humingi ako ng tulong sa aking partner dahil siya naman talaga ang magaling [kaysa] sa akin."

"Magpapa-help ako kung paano i-set up 'yung nabili kong vlogger kit because siya naman talaga ang pumipilit sa akin na gumawa na ng YouTube channel. Lakas ang bilib sa akin nito," she added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Manalo and Gatchalian marked their second anniversary as a couple last November.

The actress was last seen on television through ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

Related video: