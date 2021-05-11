'Ang Probinsyano' sets new record on Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA -- "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" has set a new viewership record on Kapamilya Online Live.

The May 10 episode of the Kapamilya series reached over 114,000 concurrent live viewers on YouTube alone. This was announced by its producer, Dreamscape Entertainment, in a social media post.

In the episode, the show's lead character Cardo Dalisay (Coco Martin) used Lia (Jane de Leon) as a hostage to escape the Black Operatives.

Lia had been abducted by Cardo as his way of avenging his wife Alyana's (Yassi Pressman) death at the hands of the former's Black Ops team.

"Ang Probinsyano" airs new episodes every weeknight, and can be watched on Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

