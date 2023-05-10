MANILA -- The music video for "Alam," the single of Sarah Geronimo featuring John Roa has been released.

Directed by Paul Basinillo, the almost five-minute video is now available on the official YouTube channel of Geronimo.

"Alam," which was released on digital streaming platforms last February 2, was performed by Geronimo and Roa on "ASAP Natin 'To" stage last February 19.

Geronimo has resumed her TV appearances, notably on “ASAP Natin ‘To,” more than two years after her last ABS-CBN stage performance.



Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

