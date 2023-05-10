MANILA – Sarah Geronimo on Tuesday released her new single “Healing,” accompanied by its lyric video uploaded on her official YouTube channel.

The song explores the struggles of vulnerability and trust of someone who experienced a heartbreak and is still in the process of healing.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A part of its lyrics goes, “Too many times I got my heart broken, lent my trust and got it stolen. When somebody comes around, I don’t be asking. I open up too fast nothing unspoken. So, I’m sorry if I’m giving you a hard time, but please don’t give up trying. I just got too many scars but I’m healing. Too many bruises on my heart, but I know I’m healing.”

The track is composed by KZ Tandingan and produced by Geronimo herself along with Civ Fontanilla.

Its release comes a few days before Geronimo returns to the stage of the Araneta Coliseum for her 20th anniversary concert.