Ellen Adarna won't stop Derek Ramsay from doing love scenes

MANILA – Ellen Adarna is not the type of wife who would forbid Derek Ramsay from doing intimate scenes in his projects.

In an interview with Push, Adarna said her husband “can do what he wants.”

“That’s part of the job,” she said.

Meanwhile, Adarna said she still doesn’t see herself returning to showbiz, especially since she and Ramsay plan to have their own kids.

“I’m not saying never. But until Elias [turns] 7, pwede na. But malabo pa kasi magbubuntis pa ako, so I have care of it. So wala pa talaga,” she said.

“This year, [we’ll try to get pregnant]. I have my IUD but I’m going to have it taken out this June. So hopefully,” she added.

Elias is Adarna’s son with her former boyfriend, John Lloyd Cruz.

When asked what kind of mom is she, Adarna described herself as a very laidback parent.

“I’m very… I let him be. I’m a very laidback. Bahala ka, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” she said.

Adarna said she is also open to the idea of Elias joining showbiz in the future for as long as he finishes his school first.