Daniel Padilla also wants to venture into theater



MANILA -- After the recently staged successful “Contra Mundum (Ang Larawan: The Concert),” where the likes of Jericho Rosales, Bea Alonzo and Paulo Avelino made their theatrical debut, actor and singer Daniel Padilla admitted he is open to doing theater plays or musicals in the future.

“I am very interested,” Padilla told ABS-CBN News. “Sa ‘2 Good 2 Be True,’ ang dami kong kasama from theater and they always told me about what they do. They always encouraged me to try theater.

“The problem is the time and dedication that you need to give when you do theater. Now, I still don’t know yet if I can give that commitment.

“Ayoko naman mag-teatro tapos ang dami ko pang ginagawang iba. Gusto ko, I can give 100 percent once I do theater, so I can focus. But I really have plans.”

Padilla was recently introduced as one of the brand ambassadors of Bank of the Philippine Islands, joining Alonzo and his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo.

Banking is something that Padilla seriously does in his adult life. “Pagdating sa pera, kailangan balance,” he maintained. “Marami rin naman akong sinusuportahan. But investing in banking, you can never go wrong.”

BPI is going out of its way to reach more Filipinos and make them part of its Barangay Mas Magandang Buhay campaign to help them achieve their life goals sooner.

Padilla invests his hard-earned money in different businesses. “Businesses that I’m passionate about,” he clarified.

Over the weekend, Padilla and Bernardo were among the few celebrities who graced the wedding of director Cathy Garcia Molina. He caught the garter, while Bernardo caught the bridal bouquet.

“Of course, hindi namin pwedeng ma-miss ‘yun,” Padilla said. “Direk Cathy earlier said pamilya lang daw ang invited. Nakalimutan niya na pamilya din niya pala kami.”

His wedding with Bernardo is one topic Padilla avoids talking about. “Gusto ko siyang maging natural sa amin kung dumating man ‘yung panahon,” he maintained.

After “2 Good 2 Be True” concluded in November last year, Padilla vowed to rest without doing any acting offers so as not to compromise his health.

“I will start working again this year,” he said. “I will make movies again. At may mga TV shows ulit.”

Meanwhile, Padilla is excited to return to the hardcourt in the celebrity basketball game between “It’s Showtime" and Star Magic on May 21 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Ang saying bumalik sa basketball,” Padilla said. “I think it’s going to be a good game. Lahat kami magkaka-ibigan, pero pag dating sa court, mawawala ‘yun dahil lahat kami gusto naming manalo.”

To the “It’s Showtime” team, Padilla has this to say, “I wish you good luck at kailangan, paghusayan.”

Related video: