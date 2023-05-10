Photos from Alexa Ilacad's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya star Alexa Ilacad is cherishing the fulfillment of a long-time dream – to see the rock band My Chemical Romance perform live.

Ilacad proudly shared on social media that she achieved one of her biggest dreams recently when she and her rumored boyfriend KD Estrada attended the band’s concert in Japan in March.

“I never thought this day would come.. One of my biggest dreams just came true - I FINALLY SAW MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE LIVE. Best day of my life!!!!!!!!! I don’t think I will ever move on from this experience,” she said in the caption.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate also said that My Chemical Romance was her safe haven growing up. She also admitted that a part of her heart has the music of the popular rock group.

“Hugs to my 6 year old self because our biggest wish has turned into a reality,” Ilacad added.

Ilacad and Estrada are set to star in the upcoming Kapamilya series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

After Estrada's birthday celebration on the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage last Sunday, Ilacad said that their "Sweethearts" or loyal fans would see a more mature version of her in the series.

"For me it's going to be a more mature, stronger version of Alexa. The Alexa that you know. Palaban," she said.

Estrada added that his character in the series is very close to him.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" is the first teleserye collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5.



The series will be produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, with Raymund Ocampo ("Wildflower") as director.



