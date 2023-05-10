Arjo Atayde's goal as an actor: 'To do at least 250 different roles'

MANILA -- Actor Arjo Atayde talked about his showbiz goals in the latest episode of Star Magic Celebrity Conversations.

"Sorry if this may sound so selfish, but in my lifetime, I have to be able to do at least 250 different roles," Atayde said.

"I have long way to go. Definitely less than 40, less than 50 but definitely 250 is the goal, different characters as much as possible," the actor added.

Currently, Atayde, a first-time congressman representing the first district of Quezon City, is considered one of the best actors of his generation.

The son of screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez, Atayde has won the top acting prize in the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2020 for his performance in "Bagman."

He is the lead star of ABS-CBN's upcoming series "Cattleya Killer."

