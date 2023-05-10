Angeline Quinto laughs off own 'ASAP' blunder

MANILA – Angeline Quinto turned to social media to laugh off her own blunder during the Sunday episode of “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

As seen in this clip, Klarisse de Guzman had just completed her rendition of "Muling Buksan ang Puso" when Jed Madela joined her on stage since he was set to perform next.

During this time, Quinto inadvertently walked behind them only to realize later that she was not yet involved in that segment.

“Namasyal lang talaga ako, sarap maglibot sa studio. Next time join kayo @Klarissedguzman @jedmadela,” she said on Twitter, adding several laughing emojis.

De Guzman responded in jest, saying: “Sorry Geh di nakasama, excited kasi ako sa line na ‘Pangarap ko.’”

Quinto marked her 12th anniversary in show business last Februrary.

After her "Star Power" stint, Quinto became a regular on “ASAP,” where she became part of the "Divas" with KZ Tandingan, Yeng Constantino, and Kyla; and the "Birit Queens" with Jona, Morissette, and de Guzman.

Aside from singing, Quinto also ventured into acting and was part of the drama series "Huwag Kang Mangamba."