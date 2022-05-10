The teaser trailer for the much-awaited movie “Avatar: The Way of Water” has finally been unveiled.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the movie stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

The movie is the first follow-up to Cameron’s “Avatar,” the highest-grossing film of all time. It is set to open in Philippine theaters this December.