MANILA -- Actress Mariel Rodriguez took to social media to all those who voted her husband, action star Robin Padilla, who is now leading the senatorial race.

As of Tuesday, 8:32 a.m., based on the partial, unofficial results, Padilla has received 25,897,518 votes from 96.17% of election returns.

"My senator is #1. We are beyond grateful!!! Pilipinas, maraming maraming salamat," Rodriguez wrote.

Padilla is a staunch supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte, who granted him executive clemency in 2016. The actor was convicted of illegal possession of firearms in 1994.



Born Robinhood Fernando Padilla, the actor is dubbed as the "Bad boy of Philippine action movies" with several box-office hits like "Anak ni Baby Ama," "Grease Gun Gang" and "Bad Boy 2."

He is the youngest brother of actors Rommel, Royette and Rustom Padilla, who has since come out as a trans woman BB Gandanghari.

His signature “simpatiko” appeal have captured the hearts of many Filipino women, including actresses Sharon Cuneta, Vina Morales, Kris Aquino, and Ruffa Gutierrez.

But Padilla's career suffered a major blow after he was convicted of illegal possession of firearms and sentenced to 17-21 years of imprisonment in 1996. While serving his sentence, he converted to Islam and married Liezl Sicangco in a Muslim ceremony. He has four children with Liezl.

After two years of imprisonment, then President Fidel Ramos pardoned Padilla, who then made a comeback in show business. He starred in TV shows "Basta't Kasama Kita," "Puwedeng-Puwede, " "Pilipinas Got Talent," and "Sana Dalawa Ang Puso."

Padilla was also one of the hosts of the defunct noontime show, "Wowowee," where he met TV host-actress Mariel Rodriguez.

The two dated for a few months before marrying in 2010.