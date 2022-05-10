LIST: Celebrities who fell short in #Halalan2022

(From left) Richard Yap, Claudine Barretto, and Rommel Padilla are among the showbiz personalities who fell short of their target positions in the 2022 elections. ABS-CBN / Courtesy of Metro.Style

MANILA — While many showbiz personalities were successful in their election bid — whether as a political neophyte or returning aspirant — many, too, fell short of clinching their target positions in the national and local levels.

Foremost is presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso, an actor who successfully transitioned to politics. The incumbent Manila mayor placed fourth in the race for chief executive, based partial, unofficial results with 98.14% of votes transmitted.

Another TV star-turned-politician, Sen. Tito Sotto, meanwhile settled for third in the vice-presidential race.

Aside from Moreno and Sotto, here are other celebrities who lost their bid in the 2022 elections:

MONSOUR DEL ROSARIO | Senator

Monsour del Rosario files his certificate of candidacy for senator in October 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

IMELDA PAPIN | Camarines Sur Governor

Music veteran and Camarines Sur Vice Gov. Imelda Papin. FILE/ABS-CBN

SHARIFA AKEEL MANGUDADATU | Sultan Kudarat Governor

Beauty queen Sharifa Akeel poses with her certificate of candidacy for governer of Sultan Kudarat in October 2021. Facebook: Sharifa Akeel

ANGELICA JONES | Representative, Laguna 3rd Congressional District

Former actress Angelica Jones poses with her certificate of candidacy for congresswoman of Laguna’s 3rd district in October 2021. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

RICHARD YAP | Representative, Cebu City 1st District

Actor Richard Yap poses after casting his vote in the May 9 polls. Courtesy of Kate Valenzuela

ROMMEL PADILLA | Representative, Nueva Ecija 1st District



ARNOLD VEGAFRIA | Olongapo City Mayor



TERI ONOR | Vice Mayor, Abucay, Bataan



RAYMOND BAGATSING | Manila Vice Mayor

Actor Raymond Bagatsing poses with his certificate of candidacy for vice mayor of Manila in October 2021. Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News

COUNCILORS