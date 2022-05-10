LIST: Celebrities who fell short in #Halalan2022

MANILA — While many showbiz personalities were successful in their election bid — whether as a political neophyte or returning aspirant — many, too, fell short of clinching their target positions in the national and local levels.
Foremost is presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso, an actor who successfully transitioned to politics. The incumbent Manila mayor placed fourth in the race for chief executive, based partial, unofficial results with 98.14% of votes transmitted.
Another TV star-turned-politician, Sen. Tito Sotto, meanwhile settled for third in the vice-presidential race.
Aside from Moreno and Sotto, here are other celebrities who lost their bid in the 2022 elections:
MONSOUR DEL ROSARIO | Senator
IMELDA PAPIN | Camarines Sur Governor
SHARIFA AKEEL MANGUDADATU | Sultan Kudarat Governor
ANGELICA JONES | Representative, Laguna 3rd Congressional District
RICHARD YAP | Representative, Cebu City 1st District
ROMMEL PADILLA | Representative, Nueva Ecija 1st District
ARNOLD VEGAFRIA | Olongapo City Mayor
TERI ONOR | Vice Mayor, Abucay, Bataan
RAYMOND BAGATSING | Manila Vice Mayor
COUNCILORS
- Bobby Andrews, Quezon City
- Roderick Paulate, Quezon City
- Melissa Mendez, Quezon City
- Ali Forbes, Quezon City
- Dennis Padilla, Caloocan City
- Arci Muñoz, Cainta, Rizal
- Inday Garutday, San Juan City
- Claudine Barretto, Olongapo City