KC Concepcion recovering from bad case of COVID-19

KC Concepcion is finally recovering from COVID-19.

In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, Concepcion revealed to her followers that she had a bad case of COVID-19 which affected her brain and motor skills.

“So medyo mahina pa left hand and leg ko now. Today is the first day I actually feel better and I still have a little cough,” she said.

Apart from that, Concepcion is grateful that she is now able to walk outside.

“Hay 10 days na. Lord sana okay na talaga ako. Stay safe everyone so ako kumakapit sa meds at mask pa rin,” she said.

In a previous post, Concepcion revealed she escaped possible paralysis due to the deadly virus.

"I have my dearest doctor, the brilliant Dr. Albert Recio @harvardhopkinsmd to thank, for acting urgently, and arresting a possible paralysis the other day due to a neurological effect COVID had on me," she said.

In another post, Concepcion uploaded an unfiltered photo of her as she gave an update about her condition.

She also hopes to recover soon so she could finish shooting her upcoming film "Asian Persuasion."

Concepcion replaced Toni Gonzaga in the movie directed by Tony Award-winning producer Jhett Tolentino.