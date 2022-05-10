MANILA -- The reunion special of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla with directors Cathy Garcia Molina, Mae Cruz-Alviar, and Olivia Lamasan will premiere on May 12, Thursday, 8 p.m. on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel.

Titled "2Good2gether: A Special Reunion," the project features the three filmmakers who have been instrumental in Bernardo and Padilla's journey as a love team.

The reunion special will take viewers through the love team's beginning, present, and future.

“How did we get so lucky to have not just one, not two, but three directors who patiently guided us every step of the way? We are beyond blessed to have been mentored by these 3 amazing women," Bernardo said in the caption of her previous Instagram post.



Currently, Bernardo and Padilla are gearing up for their comeback series "2 Good 2 Be True."

It will have an exclusive 72-hour window on the global streaming platform Netflix before its episodes hit free and pay television.

The premiere date of "2 Good 2 Be True" is May 13 on Netflix, and May 16 on free TV.