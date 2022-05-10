MANILA – Frankie Pangilinan, the eldest daughter of Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, took to social media to share her thoughts abOut the recently concluded elections.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Pangilinan said that like many others, she may never understand “how things came to be.”

Nonetheless, Pangilinan said she will “never forget the very distinct brand of love this election bred in each and every single one of our hearts.”

“My emotional range has been and continues to be tested to extreme lengths but if one thing is certain, it is that everything has changed. I feel it bone-deep, I’m sure you do too,” she said.

Regardless of what the official results will be, Pangilinan declared that “the work does not end here.”

In another tweet past midnight on Tuesday, Pangilinan said, “I will march, and I hope to see you there.”

Hence, she was seen at a rally in front of the Comelec’s office at the Palacio del Gobernador on Tuesday morning where she expressed disapproval that Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is leading the presidential race.

“’Bongbong’ is not the name they will print on Malacañan’s stationery and if that doesn’t unsettle you, it should,” she posted.

Marcos Jr.'s lead in the presidential elections remained significant, as the former senator saw his votes surpass 30 million Tuesday morning.

In partial, unofficial results released 12:17 p.m., Tuesday, Marcos tallied 30,855,617 votes, compared with Leni Robredo's 14,724,725.

Meanwhile, Sara Duterte-Carpio continues to run away in the vice-presidential race with 31,280,191 votes, while second-running Pangilinan, had 9,169,375 votes.