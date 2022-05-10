MANILA -- Actor RK Bagatsing received a short but sweet message from his girlfriend Jane Oineza as he marked his birthday on Monday, May 9.

Oineza turned to social media to share her birthday greeting for Bagatsing as she shared a clip showing their sweet moments together.

"My favorite place in the world is right next to you. Happy Birthday baby," Oineza wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Bagatsing uploaded a snap of him showing the indelible ink on his index finger, saying his vote is his gift to himself.

"Nag-birthday sa mahabang pila para iregalo sa sarili ko ang tamang boto. Thank you all for the birthday wishes. So grateful to be blessed by such awesome family and friends. Protect our country, vote wisely," he said.

Oineza and Bagatsing were first paired onscreen in 2018 in the ABS-CBN drama “Araw Gabi.” They then reunited in the 2020 romance film “Us Again.”

Oineza fueled rumors of their romance when she referred to Bagatsing as “my source of happiness,” in her public greeting on his birthday last year.