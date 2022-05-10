Dicta License, who just released their new album “Pagbigkas”, live up to their name, a license to speak about these dangerous times of the last six years – and possibly more – that we live in. Handout

Dicta License is back. Seventeen years after their debut album, “Paghilom”, was released, the band is back with a solid new album, “Pagbigkas”, that takes them to fresh and new if not contentious waters.

If you’re looking for the blistering and crunching riffs as well as the Zach dela Rocha type of bullhorn singing that saw the band tagged as a local version of Rage Against the Machine – well, it isn’t there anymore.

Well, there are vestiges such as in “Kasama” that call to mind RATM’s “I’m Housin’” but outside the chorus, the band has definitely charted new sonic territory.

The raging spirit of their American influence is more pronounced than ever.

And you should applaud Dicta License for this because most local artists who released albums in recent years have been glib in their reference to social ills and injustice because they are afraid of incurring the wrath of the powers that be. Only underground punk and hardcore bands such as Dead Brains and Nonentities or hip-hop acts such as BLKD and Calix have been brave and overt in their commentary and displeasure while naming culprits.

Dicta License live up to their name, a license to speak as prescribed by the Philippine Constitution, to sing about these dangerous times of the last six years – and possibly more – that we live in. And they call out to people to make a stand, “Bagong Bayani hinahamon ng panahon. Sinong tutugon? Nasan ang mga Bagong Bayani?”

“I wrote the lyrics to ‘Paghilom’, while I was in law school,” recounted vocalist and lyricist Pochoy Labog. “After a quick stint in a law firm, I decided to work as a public interest lawyer in the human rights field while focusing on indigenous people’s rights.”

“It (‘Pagbigkas’) is the band evolving 16 years after ‘Paghilom’. Lack of growth is sonic death and not worth our time. The message is also a product of an older, bolder, and more informed perspective.”

Not only informed, but deeper.

In “Kasama,” Labog recalls the street parliamentarian days, “Naalala mo ba dati nung matapos ang klase nagmamadali tayong magkita baka sakaling maabutan natin ang agos ng tao sa kalye.”

“Naglalakad tayo mula España hanggang Mendiola.”

Also in the album, the band weaves in the work of Ateneo professor Fr. Albert Alejo, SJ, who has worked with trade unions and labor groups, and late nationalist Jose W. Diokno in their music.

Rather than shove it down one’s throat with aggressive rock riffs and thundering drums, the softer hip hop beats calmly break down defenses with Labog’s heartfelt songs such as “Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon” – it’s a charged groove but it goes down easy like the hauntingly beautiful “Elias” that kicks off Side B of the album.

That song has this beautiful and meaningful line, “Saluhin ang mga sinag ng liwanag.”

That’s carpe diem right there.

The hip-hop influence is more pronounced from the opening track, “Bagong Bayani” all the way to the final song, “Kapangyarihan.” On some songs there is a more world music or even neo folk feel. As a result, Dicta License has its most meaningful album to date.

Furthermore, they are now a three-piece with only Labog, bassist Kelley Mangahas, and guitarist Boogie Romero left as drummer Bryan Makasiar has left to pursue other things.

In making the album, the trio received a lot of help from producer and former Kjwan guitarist Jorel Corpus who is now based in Los Angeles, and other musicians such as Mich Dulce (Us-2 Evil-0), JA Quintana, Saab Magalona, drummer Alden Abaca, jazz keyboardist Mike Lichtenfeld, and Michel’Le Baptiste, a Houston native who has played drums with Harry Belafonte and Beyonce to name a few.

“It was a conscious decision to change up the sound when we decided to do Pagbigkas,” added Mangahas. “We wanted a more modern approach in terms of production and how we approached our music. Our longtime friend Jorel Corpus helped produce the album and was instrumental as well in shaping it.

“There was a 16-year gap between ‘Paghilom’ and ‘Pagbigkas’. The ideas are more mature and definitely born out of experiences. We were kids when the first Dicta album came out. This album is an evolution.”

It is said that during times of crisis and political upheaval, great music is written. And Dicta License have released their best album in “Pagbigkas” to date. One that should also make any year-end lists. But more to that, not to lose the strong messages within as the entire nation struggles to search for its soul and direction.

The vinyl release of Dicta License’s Pagbigkas can be purchased through Backspacer Records.