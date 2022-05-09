Dennis Padilla far behind in Caloocan council seat

Photo from Dennis Padilla's Instagram account

MANILA – Comedian Dennis Padilla ranked 13th in the race for a council seat in the second district of Caloocan City, based on a partial, unofficial count early Tuesday morning.

Padilla, whose real surname is Dennis Baldivia, garnered 31,144 votes, about 35,000 votes off the "Magic 6" quota, as of 2:17 a.m.

He is not new in the political sphere, having served in the city council from 1998 to 2007. He tried to secure a Board Member seat in Laguna but lost in the 2013 midterm polls.

Padilla was also appointed one of the board members of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) in 2017.

He is best known as an actor, having starred in a long list of slapstick movies and TV shows since 1969.

The actor has six children, including actress Julia Barretto.

